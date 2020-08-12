   Lavon M. Fletcher, age 65, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home in Beattyville, KY.  Lavon was born February 18, 1955, in Marion, IN, a daughter to the late John Harris, and Audrey (O’Connor) Harris. She was a homemaker, attended God’s Bible School for 2 years in Cincinnati, OH, she was a member of the Pine Crest First Church of God, and played the organ for church, for many years.  Along with her husband of 24 years; Ira Fletcher, she is survived by 1 son; Cody Lee Fletcher of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Jonathan Harris of Osgood, IN, 1 sister; Jackie Harris Nelson of Westfield, IN, special friend; Geneva Brandenburg, and many other loving family members, and friends.  She was preceded in death by her parents; John and Audrey Harris, 1 brother; Danny Harris, and 1 sister; Barbara Curtis.  A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3:00 PM, at the Pine Crest Church of God located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

