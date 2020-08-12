  Leslie Lee Combs, Jr., husband of Crystal Dawn LeGrand Combs of Ashland, Kentucky and the son of Helen McIntosh Wilds of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Leslie Lee Combs was born in Campton, Kentucky on March 25, 1961 and departed this life on August 5, 2020 in Ashland at the age of 59 years, 4 months, and 11 days. He was a member of the Pinecrest First Church of God. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Combs; six children, Meagan, Bethany, Tanya and husband Kinley, Savannah, Jason, and Nickia and husband Dustan; three grandchildren, Alexis, Ellie, and Weston; his mother Helen Wilds and husband Bill; two sisters, Pamela S. Combs and Steven Best and Sandra K. Hardy; one brother, Steven Combs; two step brothers, Michael Wilds and Keith Wilds; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his father, Leslie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Hazel Combs and Clint and Mary McIntosh.  Pallbearers include Kinley Horn, Steve Patrick, Larry Shouse, Roger LeGrand, Roger Mullins, and Jason Purnell. Private family services held. Weston Fike officiating. Burial River View Cemetery 899 Old State Hwy 11 of Lee County.

To plant a tree in memory of Leslie Combs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you