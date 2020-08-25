Linda L. Hogan, age 80, wife of Roger Hogan, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital, located in Lexington, KY.
She was born July 5, 1940 in Covington, KY, a daughter to the late Fred & Vera Jessee. She was a homemaker, and in her spare-time she enjoyed bowling, cornhole, and crocheting. Along with her husband; Roger Hogan of Beattyville, KY, she is survived by 1 son; Donald (Heather) Antle of Beattyville, KY, 3 daughters; Heather Chapman, Leandra (Terry) Fultz, and Tabitha (Richard) Gabbard all of Beattyville, KY, 2 brothers; Ronald (Susie) Montgomery of Fairdale, KY, Tommy (Christina) Jessee of Russell Springs, KY, 1 sister; Gloria (Ed) Eddington of Louisville, KY, 7 grandchild, 1 great-grandchild on the way, and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 bother; Bobby Jessee, and 1 sister; Virginia Gossett. A private graveside service held at the Rock of Ages Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. Burial Rock of Ages Cemetery in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
