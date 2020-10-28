 MATTI SUE GILBERT, the daughter of the late Donley and Katherine Gibbs Gilbert, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on October 29, 1946 and departed this life in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 16, 2020 at the age of 73 years, 11 months and 18 days. She was a former payroll accountant for the county of Chesterfield in Virginia. Ms. Gilbert is survived by one brother, Donley Gilbert of Rockmart, Georgia; two sisters, Emma Peters of New Carlisle, Ohio and Shirley Melton of Sandtown, Virginia; a special friend Debbie Farmer of Beattyville, Kentucky; “special grandchildren” Aliyah and Colton Webb and Carson and Caitlynn Sparks; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Gilbert was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jimmy and Russell Gilbert; and two sisters, Mary Creech and Grace Warren. Service held Oct. 24th 2020 at Beatty Place cemetery with father John Lijana officiating. Burial Beatty Place Cemetery New Yellow Rock Rd. Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com

