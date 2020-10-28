MONTE FAY HOLLON, the husband of Betty Jane Begley Hollon of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Elvin and Minnie Terrill Hollon, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 4, 1932 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on October 24, 2020 at the age of 88 years, 3 months and 20 days. He was an educator with the Lee County School system, a real estate broker/appraiser, a member of the KREA, a grocery store owner and a businessman, and a member of the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church.In addition to his wife Betty, Mr. Hollon is survived by five children, Thomas K. Hollon and wife Elizabeth, Jonathan D. Hollon, Cindy L. Neiderman and husband Mike, Elizabeth A. Noe and husband Donald, and Cheryl Ruth Cox and husband Danny all of Beattyville; nine grandchildren, Josh Neiderman and wife Ruthann of St. Louis, Missouri, Summer Rosencrans and husband Tim of Richmond, Kentucky, Katie Long and husband Chris of Louisville, Kentucky, Hayley Harris and husband Alex of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Timothy Hollon Noe and wife Kimberly, Jenna Hayes and husband Tyler, Clint Cox and wife Ashley all of Beattyville, Abigail Hollon of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Jon “Budge” Cox of Beattyville; great grandchildren, Drew Rosencrans, Boone Neiderman, Hutch Neiderman, Cruze Long, Lucinda Hollon Rosencrans, Hayes Harris, Hadlee Jane Hayes, and one deceased grandson, William Jett Rosencrans Mr. Hollon was also preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Services held Oct. 26th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home Beattyville. Burial Proctor Cemetery Proctor Rd. Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. 

