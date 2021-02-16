Nellie Hobbs, 89, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. Nellie was born May 6, 1931 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Hardy & Sadie (Coomer) Shelton. She was a homemaker, and loved her family. She is survived by 1 daughter: Evelyn Fox of Beattyville, KY, 2 sons: Cecil Shelton of Beattyville, KY, and Jeff (Tina) Hobbs of TN, 1 sister; Edith Williams of Beattyville, KY, 2 bothers; Albert Shelton of LaGrange, KY, and Johnny Shelton of OH, 18 grandchildren; Russell, Bobby, and Della Fox, Jalia McIntosh, Bradley Coomer, Rebecca Hobbs, Dana Knox, Markie and Jarred Mays, Gary, Ernie, Braden, Sammie, and Jon Shelton, Chris Hall, Sherman Hurt, Larry and Tabitha Johnson, 21 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband; Roy Hobbs, her parents; Hardy and Sadie Shelton, children; Bradley, Floyd Wayne, Roy and Denver Shelton, and Scotty and Peggy Hobbs, brothers; Gobel, Virgil, Hardy Jr. (Boonie), Earl, Herbert Shelton, son-in-law; Bobby Fox. Visitation held Friday, February 12, 2021 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral Services held Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hobbs officiating. She was laid to rest in the St. Helens Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.