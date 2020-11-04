Paul Ross, 90, passed away October 24, 2020. He was born in Heidelberg, KY on March 25, 1930 to the late Charlie and Oma Ross. Paul was a member of the Bread of Life Church and was an honorary member of the Heidelberg Pentecostal Church of God. He is survived by his son, Larry Yeager; grandson, Bryan (Deonne) Yeager; great-grandchild, Adrianna Yeager; brothers, Bill (Wanda) Ross and Gene (Alma-Ruth) Ross; and sister, Naomi (Charles) Calvert. A funeral service was held at 11:30AM Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St., November 2, 2020. Visitation at 9:30-11:30AM Monday. Burial to follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Paul Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.