Robert Flinchum, the husband of 49 years to his loving wife Connie J. Meyer Flinchum of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Brack and Nancy Johnson Flinchum was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 14, 1950 and departed this life in Lexington, Kentucky on December 5, 2020 at the age of 70 years, 4 months, and 21 days. He was a former Tool and Die maker for Bunding Tubing where he worked for 25 years, a professional stone worker and had various hobbies. In addition to his wife, Connie, Robert is survived by three children, Robert Timothy Flinchum and wife Stephanie, Rebecca Lynn McIntosh and husband Kevin all of Beattyville, and Mary Louise Flinchum Planck and husband Shawn of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Olivia Flinchum, Kolby McIntosh, and Kara Beth McIntosh all of Beattyville; one sister, Susan J. Tackett of Irvine, Kentucky; one brother, James L. Flinchum of Lexington, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Bowman of Beattyville; and four nieces and nephews, Michelle Jones and Jeffery Flinchum both of Lexington, Kentucky, Alicia Flinchum of Portland, Oregon, and Brandon Flinchum of Georgetown, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Howard A. Flinchum; and a sister, Mandy Fay Richardson.
