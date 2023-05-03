RONALD (RONNIE) SCOTT ARNOLD of Beattyville, KY lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday April 18th in Nicholasville, KY at the age of 63. Ronnie is survived by his only son, Andrew (Glenda) and two grandchildren Epperly Fawn and Everett Cole of Salvisa, KY. He is also survived by his former wife of 40 years, Blanche of Beattyville, KY. Ronnie was born August 26, 1959, in El Paso, TX to the late Annetta and Scott Arnold while Scott was stationed at Fort Bliss. He was preceded in death by both parents, along with his two brothers Charlie and Darren.
Ronnie had a full life of exciting adventurous times. He was a truck driver and a mechanic for the family business until tragically losing his eyesight in a hunting accident. Although he lost the majority of his vision, he continued to work at the family business until it closed. He was a lifelong lover of the outdoors, even after his accident, making many lasting memories. The family wishes to thank everyone for their calls and prayers. We will not be having a service at this time, but will have a private memorial at a later date. Private family services scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
