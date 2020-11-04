Sara Brittany Stump, age 27, of Hi Hat, KY, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She was born at Harlan, KY on July 21, 1993. Survived by: Daughters- Emberly AnnaRose Spencer and Bailey Raine Spencer, Mother- Rita Stump , Brothers- Jason Stump (Erica) and John Stump, Sister- Angela Herald, Nieces- Ella Danielle Stump, Autumn Herald and Jessica Herald, Maternal Grandmother- Irene Johnson. A host of Aunt, Uncles and Cousins. Funeral services for Sara Brittany Stump held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1:00PM with Dylan Combs officiating. Burial followed at Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman, KY. Visitation held at the Chapel, Monday evening from 6PM to 9PM. Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- KRDHD Lee County Free Covid Testing
- KRDHD Covid Update as of October 30th
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
Latest News
- Chester Stamper, age 61
- Ben Franklin Mckinney Age 80
- Paul Ross, 90
- Sara Brittany Stump, age 27
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update - Monday, Novembeer 2, 2020
- Humana Provides $20,000 to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Warehouse
- KY GOP Congratulates State Rep.-elect Billy Wesley
- Lee County Election Results With All BUT Proctor as of 7:30pm
Most Popular
Articles
- Haunted Historic Kentucky! airs on WTVQ-TV ABC 36 and WHAS11 ABC Kentucky Historical Society Halloween special debuts this week
- Lee County Election Results With All BUT Proctor as of 7:30pm
- Biggs Indicted for Attempted Murder of Pregnant Woman
- Local Woman Nicole Evans, Brought Back to Life After Heart Attack; Gives Credit to Family and Lee Co. 1st Responders
- KY GOP Congratulates State Rep.-elect Billy Wesley
- KRDHD Covid Update as of October 30th
- The Remains of a Lee County Man Found in Breathitt Co.
- Kentucky National Guard to help at polling locations on Election Day
- Election Cake, a Forgotten American Tradition
- Biggs Indicted for Attempted Murder of Pregnant Woman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.