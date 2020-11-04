Sara Brittany Stump, age 27, of Hi Hat, KY, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home. She was born at Harlan, KY on July 21, 1993. Survived by: Daughters- Emberly AnnaRose Spencer and Bailey Raine Spencer, Mother- Rita Stump , Brothers- Jason Stump (Erica) and John Stump, Sister- Angela Herald, Nieces- Ella Danielle Stump, Autumn Herald and Jessica Herald, Maternal Grandmother- Irene Johnson. A host of Aunt, Uncles and Cousins. Funeral services for Sara Brittany Stump held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 1:00PM with Dylan Combs officiating. Burial followed at Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman, KY. Visitation held at the Chapel, Monday evening from 6PM to 9PM. Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY

To send flowers to the family of Sara Stump, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you