Owsley County Circuit Court Docket for 7/7/2023 (Subject to change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Barratt, Lester. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $1,000 < $10,000; Robbery, 2nd degree; Assault 4th degree minor injury; Theft by unlawful taking/disp – firearm.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 7/13/2023
(Subject to change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Tincher, Tammy. Status Hearing. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals - 2nd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Craig, Chad. Other Hearing. Charge(s): Flagrant non support.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Daniel Ray. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense Hydrocodone.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Caudell, Daniel Ray. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine); Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christopher. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Criminal trespass - 1st degree; Burglary, 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting; Assault - 3rd degree – police/probation officer; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Tampering with physical evidence; Escape - 3rd degree; Possession controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – Opiates.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christopher James. Preliminary Hearing. Charge(s): Burglary, 3rd degree; Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Marshall, Shane. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Savannah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gabbard, Savannah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): 3 Counts of Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Spencer, Brittany. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Cruelty to animals - 2nd degree; Criminal littering.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Burns, Ricky. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Unlawful transaction w/minor - 3rd degree.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Gumm, Susan N. Review. Charge(s): Criminal trespassing - 3rd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); Possession controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Ross, Thomas Ray. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; No/expired registration plates; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card; Possession of marijuana; No operators/moped license.
Owsley County District Court Docket for 7/20/2023
(Subject to Change)
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Moore, Tammy Joseph. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 9 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Turner, Angela. Arraignment. Charge(s): Theft by unlawful taking or disp all others; Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; Public intoxication controlled substance (excludes).
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Wilder, Ozzlyn Faith. Arraignment. Charge(s): Speeding 5 mph over limit.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hughes, Jason Brent. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Operating on suspended/revoked operators license; Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st; Failure to produce insurance card.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Hurtle, Jeremiah. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s):
Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bingham, Phillip Jason. Pretrial Conference. Charge(s): Failure to wear seat belts; No/expired Kentucky registration receipt; License to be in possession.
Commonwealth of Kentucky vs. Bowling, Christin. Review. Charge(s): Leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; Operating on suspended/revoked operators license.
