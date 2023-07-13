6/27/2023

Scarborough, Patric

12/17/1962

Driving with no license, 

no ins, etc

Booneville, KY

 

6/28/2023

Smith, Gary

6/30/1983

PI Cont Sub, Drug Paraph buy/possess, Poss Cont Sub 1st degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine), Poss marijuana, Disorderly Conduct 2nd degree

Booneville, KY

 

6/30/2023

Neeley, Robert

6/21/1965

Wanton Endang, Disord Cond, Reckless Driving

Booneville, KY

 

6/30/2023

Bowling, Jerrod

12/27/1988

FTA Warrant

Booneville, KY

 

 

6/30/2023

Gray, Jason

12/21/2023

FTA Warrant, (2) Warrants – Nonpayment of court costs fees or fines

Booneville, KY

 

6/30/2023

Allen, John David F. 

1/19/2002

Careless Driving

Booneville, KY

 

7/1/2023

Herald, Brittany 

5/31/1989

PI Cont Sub, Crim Tespass 2nd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Burglary 2nd degree (attempt)

Unknown

 

7/1/2023

Smith, David Justin

4/4/1994

Alcohol Intox Public

Booneville, KY

 

7/2/2023

McIntosh, Juanita S

7/24/1969

Drug Paraph, Presc Cont Sub not in original container, Fail/improper turn signal

Sexton's Creek, KY

 

7/3/2023

Grigsby, Maranda

9/6/1985

(2) FTA Warrants

Jackson, KY

 

7/3/2023

Smith, David

5/31/1976

FTA for PTC Warrant

Booneville, KY

 

7/4/2023

Bolin, Ethan E

9/23/1989

FTA for ARR Warrant

Booneville, KY

 

7/4/2023

Johnson, Michael

1/7/1977

Complaint Warrant, 

Fleeing/Evading on foot

Beattyville, KY

 

