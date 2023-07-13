6/27/2023
Scarborough, Patric
12/17/1962
Driving with no license,
no ins, etc
Booneville, KY
6/28/2023
Smith, Gary
6/30/1983
PI Cont Sub, Drug Paraph buy/possess, Poss Cont Sub 1st degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine), Poss marijuana, Disorderly Conduct 2nd degree
Booneville, KY
6/30/2023
Neeley, Robert
6/21/1965
Wanton Endang, Disord Cond, Reckless Driving
Booneville, KY
6/30/2023
Bowling, Jerrod
12/27/1988
FTA Warrant
Booneville, KY
6/30/2023
Gray, Jason
12/21/2023
FTA Warrant, (2) Warrants – Nonpayment of court costs fees or fines
Booneville, KY
6/30/2023
Allen, John David F.
1/19/2002
Careless Driving
Booneville, KY
7/1/2023
Herald, Brittany
5/31/1989
PI Cont Sub, Crim Tespass 2nd degree, Burglary 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Burglary 2nd degree (attempt)
Unknown
7/1/2023
Smith, David Justin
4/4/1994
Alcohol Intox Public
Booneville, KY
7/2/2023
McIntosh, Juanita S
7/24/1969
Drug Paraph, Presc Cont Sub not in original container, Fail/improper turn signal
Sexton's Creek, KY
7/3/2023
Grigsby, Maranda
9/6/1985
(2) FTA Warrants
Jackson, KY
7/3/2023
Smith, David
5/31/1976
FTA for PTC Warrant
Booneville, KY
7/4/2023
Bolin, Ethan E
9/23/1989
FTA for ARR Warrant
Booneville, KY
7/4/2023
Johnson, Michael
1/7/1977
Complaint Warrant,
Fleeing/Evading on foot
Beattyville, KY
