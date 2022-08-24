Oddie K. Edwards, age 65, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Oddie was born June 6, 1957 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Mitchell Gabbard, and Gracie (Sester) Gabbard. She was a homemaker, and a seamstress. She was a member of the White Harvest Holiness Church, and in her free-time she enjoyed gardening, and spending time with her family.
Along with her loving husband of 47 years; Orville Edwards of Booneville, KY, she is survived by 3 daughters; Robin (Joe) Himes, Angela Edwards, and Amy Edwards all of Booneville, KY, 1 son: Joshua (Thelma) Edwards of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Sylvia Gabbard, and Debbie (Clif) Ridgway both of Booneville, KY, 2 Brothers; Mitchell (Ruth Ann) Gabbard of Booneville, KY, and Anthony (Allison) Gabbard of Florida, 2 grandchildren; Emily Himes, and Josie Himes, and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Mitchell & Gracie Gabbard, and 3 sisters; Helen Marshall, Rosetta Barrett, and Phyllis Barrett.
Funeral services held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Himes, and Brother Ray Asher officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Esau-Gabbard Cemetery located in the Indian Creek Community of Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
