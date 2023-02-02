Last Thursday demolition began on the old Brandenburg building located beside The Well Liquor Store on Highway 52. After deeming the building unsafe and unfit due to foundation issues and also in consideration of near future road expansion plans, the owners of the building began plans for demolition earlier in 2022.
Regardless of various rumors floating about town on what the space will hold, it has been confirmed that for now, the vacant area will be used for expanded parking at The Well only. A statement from The Well (Gigi Lazenby, Nina Matthews, Brian Combs & staff) on the following Friday reads as follows:
“The Boneyard Well wants the community to know as business and property owners, sometimes we have to make tough decisions. It wasn’t an easy decision for us to tear down the former Riverside Dairy Bar. We understand most all of you have fond memories there. Our company paid money for that building and now that is lost. But after careful consideration, we made what we felt was the best decision for our business after we were told some of our parking and property could be taken with upcoming road improvements. As a result, we decided to enlarge our current parking area for the safety and convenience of our customers. This also gives us more room for food trucks and events such as bike nights, classic car nights, etc. which will continue in the spring.”
The building was once the location of Riverside Dairy Bar (or Riverside Restaurant) before becoming Brandenburg Furniture and was put on the market in 2015. Riverside Dairy Bar served as a staple in the community until it’s closing in the early 2000’s.
Many took to social media to share their fond memories of their time spent at the Dairy Bar:
“I have seen several memories posted tonight about Riverside Dairy Bar. We all have great memories from there. I loved Jim Tom and his work crew. They were the BEST! When my little brother got cancer and was taking chemo treatments he would go for 3 or for days and hardly eat anything. On the 4th or 5th day after treatment he would be ready to eat and he would call and ask me to bring him two cheeseburgers with goulash, fries, and a cherry Ale 8 with that good ice I would go straight to Riverside and order his request.
Jim Tom, Linda and all the employees all knew his story, kept up with his treatment schedule etc so they were always waiting to feed him without EVER taking my money. Jim Tom always said "Oh no, no money. Tell my buddy it's on me”, glad he is feeling better, and oh yes he probably needs this… and he would have Shelby a bag of that great ice bagged up. He always complimented Shelby for being a fine young man who hung out at the dining room playing the jukebox and games but never leaving until everyone with him cleaned up after themselves and he always thanked whoever was there for letting them hangout.
When my brother passed away Jim Tom, Linda and their crew were heartbroken. They truly loved him. Jim Tom came to the visitation and he pulled me aside and said that he, Linda and his crew wanted to close down the dining room after the funeral and feed our family. They did just that. Put a note on the door saying the dining room would be closed for a couple hours while they fed the family of their dear friend Shelby Warner. That is something our family has never forgotten. The kindness they showed Shelby during his illness and then to his family after his passing; that is GREAT business, that is GREAT people ….and yes there will never be another Stromboli like the one at Riverside. “
- Teresa Warner Noe.
“Chicken planks fries and a cherry coke, the jukebox, taking field trips there and walking the bridge from the elementary school was so exciting! Such a sad thing that it’s being torn down but understandable that changes have to be made”
- Amanda G. Willoughby
“Some of my most special memories growing up took place in the Riverside Dairy Bar. After I graduated high school and left home to go to college I would come home to visit and pick my Mom up and that was our special time and treat, to go to Riverside! The mushrooms were our favorite!”
- Jennifer Kincaid Kouns.
Also in regards to other speculation, the Boneyard Well Liquor Store building will not be torn down or relocated in any foreseeable future. You can stay up to date with upcoming events hosted by The Well by following “The Boneyard Well” page on Facebook.
Photos via Kara Thorpe; Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.