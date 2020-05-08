Last Tuesday, April 28th, the Lee Co Volunteer Fire Dept were called out to a multi-family dwelling fire that once use to be Mays Motel.
Within a minute, multiple volunteers were in route. First member on scene noted 2 units were fully engulfed with fire spreading to other units. Because of the quick response, the membership turnout, and thorough and direct fire attack the fire departments were able to contain the fire to the original units engulfed upon first member arrival and 1 to 2 units on each side.
Although the damage was severe on the top floor in the area of fire origination, we were able to save all lower floor units and many of the main floor units. This was due to the dedication of all the volunteers within the county and quick response. Fourteen volunteer firefighters were on scene, three or four members of the Sheriff's Dept, EMS personnel, and EMA Director, Jon Allen, were all part of the response.
Apparatus turnout was great, as well. Lee County Fire Department's front line engine, Beattyville Fire Department's front line engine, Tri-Community's front line engine and tanker, all allowed for multiple crews to work different tasks with adequate water flow to achieve the tasks at hand.
Last, but not least, dispatchers did a great job while juggling the multitude of traffic from multiple agencies all happening at the same time.
