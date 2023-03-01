Olga Elizabeth Spencer Caldwell, widow of Ova Caldwell and the daughter of the late Nick and Ora Bowman Spencer was born in Lee County, Kentucky on September 16, 1927 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on February 20, 2023 at the age of 95 years, 5 months, and 4 days.
Mrs. Caldwell is survived by one daughter, Judy Lauer and husband David of Grant, Alabama; four grandchildren, Dr. Jill Roberts and husband Dr. Michael Roberts of Gunnersville, Alabama, Christopher Lauer, Stephen Lauer and wife Kristin, and Holly Lauer and husband Wade all of Grant, Alabama; 8 great grandchildren, Aiden and Katie Roberts, Jeremiah, Kaitlyn, Meghan, Stella, Emmie, and Ethan Lauer; one brother, Gordon Treadway of Beattyville, Kentucky; and two special caregivers, Betty Lou York and Patty Perdue both of Beattyville. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Caldwell was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Ella Wilson, Matt Spencer, Grover Spencer, Emma Drake, Luna Snowden, Lillie Wilson, Francis O’Dear, and Ada Watkins. Services held Feb. 26, 2023 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Al Deaton Cemetery of Deaton Graveyard Rd, of Lee Co, KY. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
