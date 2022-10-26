Ollie D. Newman, age 85, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center, located in Beattyville, KY.
Ollie was born June 28, 1937 in Feisty, KY, a daughter to the late Robert “Bob” White, and Isabelle (Ritchie) White. In her free-time she enjoyed reading, and sewing. She is survived by 1 daughter; Sherri (Rick) Johnson of Beattyville, KY, 1 brother; Howard White, 1 sister; Toby Strong, 3 grandchildren; Tiffany Johnson, Landon Johnson, and Cody Johnson, 3 great-grandchildren; Colt & Theo Johnson, and Abigail Vanzant, 1 brother-in-law; Larry Newman, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; James Newman, 2 bothers; Edward White, and Simon White, and 1 sister; Mildred Smith. Funeral services held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Johnson officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Newman Family Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
