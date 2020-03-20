The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was called to a fatal stabbing that happened on Long Branch Road in Lee County on Sunday morning.
KSP Post 7 Troopers found one man dead. Police say a man was fatally stabbed after an fight with another man.
The Lee County Coroner pronounced James Allen, 53 of Beattyville dead at the scene. His body will taken to the state medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
Jason Michael Smith, 39 of Beattyville was arrested on Monday March 16th after being on the run since the crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.