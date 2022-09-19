CELEBRATING 43 YEARS OF
FRIENDSHIP AND COMMITMENT TO THE LEE COUNTY COMMUNITY
Please join us for our Open House gathering as we celebrate the Resurrection Home; Sister Mary Kay Drouin’s ministry (dedicated to abused women and children for 33 years and to grandmothers raising grandchildren for the past 10), and as we celebrate YOU for your unwavering support throughout the years!
Sunday, September 25, 2022: Mass will begin at 9:30 am at St Thomas Episcopal Church in Beattyville (Queen of All Saints remains closed
for 2021 flood repairs).
Our Celebration will begin immediately after at Resurrection Home on 150 Resurrection Road at approximately 11 am, with closing Prayer at 2 pm. Morning/afternoon refreshments will be served.
We look forward to celebrating Resurrection Home, Sister Mary Kay, and You!
Please RSVP to 606-464-8481, to PO Box 528, or Resurrectionhome111@gmail.com if you plan to attend!
Also, please like or follow along with our Resurrection Home
Facebook page for any related changes and/or updates!
