On June 2, Sue Lunsford will retire from Hospice Care Plus after 33 years of service.
An open-house celebration in honor of her retirement, Sue’s “It’s Bittersweet” Farewell, will be held May 26 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Hospice Care Plus & Compassionate Care Center on 350 Isaacs Lane in Richmond. All are invited to stop by during that time to celebrate. Refreshments will be provided.
Lunsford’s time at Hospice goes back to the beginning of the organization, just eight years after it was founded. In 1989, when she was hired, the local non-profit was known as Madison County Hospice. No other employee has served longer.
Hospice Care Plus CEO Lisa Cox says Lunsford will be missed.
“I am still new to the organization, so I can speak to how welcome and cared for Sue makes every new employee feel,” said Cox. “She is respected and loved by the entire staff. We will miss her greatly, but she has earned this retirement and this time with her family.”
Although her first role at Hospice Care Plus was in insurance billing and accounts payable, Lunsford worked in many areas and departments over her three decades. She will retire as the director of human resources.
Lunsford recalled that the earliest days at Hospice were humble but deeply rewarding.
“Our offices were in a split-level, three-bedroom apartment on Geri Lane,” she said. “We only had a few patients. There were just five or six employees, and all of us helped with anything that needed to be done. I got to help in all areas, and I really enjoyed that.”
One of the ways Lunsford enjoyed helping was by supporting the patients and families Hospice served.
“I remember one of the nurses, Barb Harvey, saying that one of our patients could use a good meal once a week,” Lunsford said. “So, when I made Sunday dinner, I would set aside enough to make her a plate. Barb delivered it to her each Monday when she made her weekly nursing visit. After a while, her daughters asked to meet me, so I went for a visit with her.”
After 33 years, Lunsford can condense the source of her longevity into one thing: family. “Hospice became my other family,” she said. “When my husband Wayne died suddenly in 2009 in our 50th year of marriage, nearly every single staff member came to the funeral. A lot of them thought I might not come back. But the way they supported me, I had to. I just didn’t have a choice.”
After retirement, Lunsford looks forward to spending more time with her adult children, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. As she makes that transition, she has advice for others on work-life balance.
“So often, when he was still alive and I was working late, Wayne would call me and ask, ‘What’s the matter? Won’t your car start?’ It was a joke and we both laughed. But now, I wish I had spent more time with him while I had him instead of working so many long hours. So, my advice is to take it. Take that time you have with the people you love. It’s important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.