Beneath a blue Kentucky sky, we lay my brother Nathan to rest with the protective branches of the mighty Oak and Sycamore trees standing sentry. Each passing day we learn, the beauty of this life is tempered by brevity, with moments that can be both bitter and sweet. There are times when our hearts are filled with such joy, like a Phoenix rising out of the ashes, and yet sadness can fall that will bring even the strongest man to his knees. Jesus said, “I will never leave you or forsake you” but he did not promise that our hearts would never break.
In an area known as Slabtown, we were surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, along with a list of larger-than-life characters, that you just might not believe. We were as close as brothers could ever be growing up in a small four room house without in-door plumbing or running water. We even slept in the same bed, and in the stifling heat of those humid summer nights we shared a pallet on the floor. During the winter months, with my hand on one side of the bucket handle and little Nathan’s on the other, together we carried in the coal. We were amazed when sometimes that old heating stove would glow bright red, yet the warmth being generated never seemed to find its way to our room at the back of the house. But, holding on to each each other under a mountain of blankets we always kept warm. Material wealth was a commodity in short supply, yet our house overflowed with love, laughter and sometimes tears, but mommy and daddy always made sure we felt safe and secure in our little corner of the world.
There will come a day in this life, that what we have on this side of the river is no longer enough, when so many of our loved ones have passed on and are now standing on the other side waving us across. Before a gathering of family and friends, Pastor Elmer Ray Mays delivered an elegant and simple message of faith, hope and love.
Song for Nathan, Two little boys standing up, in the back of an old pick-up truck, With our faces into the wind Arms held open wide, we’d make believe that we could fly, We’d holler: “Daddy, blow the horn one more time again”...I remember when. I love you brother...
