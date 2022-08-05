As a young boy, I don’t think there was anything my brother Nathan and I enjoyed more than riding along with Daddy in his old pick-up truck. I remember one hot humid evening in the middle of August as we made our way home out on Highway 52. We were amazed as hundreds of insects of every size and description including giant grasshoppers as they appeared in the flickering beams of the headlights before meeting their sudden demise on the windshield.
Today I can drive for miles down the backroads, in the very heart of farm country, past acres of corn and soybeans without hardly seeing a single insect on the windshield or turning the wipers on even once. Although there remains a scattering of tiny flying insects, those gigantic marvels of yesteryear remain illusive. But on that rare occasion you do catch a fleeting glimpse,
it’s as if you’re witnessing the return of a prehistoric relic.
While those crops of uniform perfection are certainly beautiful waving gracefully in the wind,
beneath that gentle tranquillity belies a not so well kept secret and a cost to be paid. More than 500 million tons of chemical herbicides are applied to 95% of all the crops grown in the U.S. annually. Even with 94 million acres of corn and 85 million acres of soybeans being planted
each year, the demand for higher crop production is increasing and is exhausting the organic
content of the soil.
Before WWII, farmers used a much more organic approach with natural fertilizers like manure
and compost. A practice that dates back almost 8 thousand years on the European continent
and is still being used by the Amish today. In order to help replenish the nitrogen in the soil, farmers would also plan Alfalfa while rotating the crops. But following that great war, we saw the introduction of harmful herbicides and DDT and after decades of use, the soil has become saturated. Creating a chemical runoff that enters our streams and rivers leaching down into the ground water and eventually back into the food chain.
Did you know that honey bees and butterflies pollinate 80% of all flowering plants on Earth and more than 130 types of fruits and vegetables. According to the United Nations Environment Program of the 100 crop varieties that provide 90% of the world’s food, 71 of those are
pollinated by the hard working little Honey bee.
Albert Einstein once said that if the bee disappears from the surface of the globe, humanity would only be able to survive about 4 years. Sadly, in the past few decades we’ve seen the disturbing reduction in the bee population in the aftermath of Colony Collapse Disorder.
Today there are more than 500 insect species on the endangered or critically endangered list. Those
include 91 species of crickets and grasshoppers, 97 different species of the dragonfly, 72 species of the beetle and 51 species of moths and butterflies, including the beautiful and
brightly colored Monarch.
Now I realize that my little windshield test theory is far from scientific, it’s really nothing more
than my own personal observations. But it leaves me longing for the lost innocence of yesterday, watching mesmerized by the dance of lightning bugs across the lawn being softly serenaded by the song of crickets. Maybe you’ve also felt that same longing...please stay safe
my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.