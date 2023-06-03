Every American owes a debt of gratitude and respect to the fallen heroes that gave the last full measure for our freedom. And say a prayer and give a word of thanks to the Gold Star Families who carry on in the absence of their loved ones that never returned home.
It’s a very sobering thought to realize that until the voting age was lowered to the age of
eighteen in 1971 that most of our fighting soldiers were too young to even vote. More than
58,000 lives were lost in the Vietnam war and 84% of that number were below the age of 24.
Our freedoms have been hard earned in blood and sacrifice and must never be taken for granted. We share a duty and responsibility to remain in constant vigilance.
Less than three weeks before his assassination in 1963, John F. Kennedy said “As we express
our gratitude we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them”...please stay safe my friends and may God bless America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.