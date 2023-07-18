If the angry unhinged rants, disturbing all-caps tweets and the vicious verbal attacks on former members of his own inner circle are any indication, Donald Trump is having a full-blown meltdown. The walls are closing in, the delusional, narcissistic fantasies of power are crumbling down and the hard-wired neurological pathways of his lizard brain are reeking of fear and desperation.
Are Republican officials so afraid of alienating the MAGA base they’d rather remain complicit in their silence than to publicly criticize the belligerent, vindictive, even criminal behavior of Trump? Is it simply a lack courage and strength of character or is there a much more nefarious and selfish reason.
During the treasonous Capitol riots, these same members were running for their lives, hiding under desks, wearing gas masks and desperately trying to phone their loved ones. Only a few short hours later, 8 Republican Senators and 139 members of Congress still voted to overturn the 2020 election. They went on Fox News actively promoting the “Big Lie” and claiming the events of January 6, were just a day like any other day, a normal tourist visit. In fact the police were the guilty ones harassing and inflicting violence on peaceful patriots.
People like Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Jim Jordan, along with many others, engaged in a conspiracy to find ways to overthrow our Democracy. Even now they continue to be guilty of aiding & abetting the massive cover-up. Deflection and delay by any means necessary is the name of the game now, because they know if Donald Trump is found guilty in a court of law they may be charged as well.
It’s both sad and tragic that as a Nation we have arrived at this crucial moment in time. But if we wish to remain a light of liberty and a symbol of justice to the world and we truly believe that no man is above the law, a critical decision must be made. Do we tell our children that truth no longer matters, that hate, greed, money and power are what really define us. Or do we have the aspiration to be something far greater, a Nation of honesty, compassion, generosity and the courage to do what is right.
Maybe there’s someone you know who ran afoul of the law, who was arrested and charged and found guilty of their crimes.
Three of my close personal friends were sentenced to prison and I would not wish that fate on anyone. But are they to be held to a much higher standard of accountability than a Congressman, a Senator, a Supreme Court Judge or even the President of the United States?
Donald Trump placed his hand on the Bible and swore an oath to God Almighty to defend the Constitution from all enemies both foreign and domestic, and yet time and time again he broke that solemn vow, violated our laws and betrayed our Nation...please stay safe my friends.
