I thought maybe you dear readers might relate to the following poem I received recently.
Waiting on The Lord
Desperately, helplessly, longingly, I cried.
Quietly, patiently, lovingly God replied.
I pled and I wept for a clue to my fate,
And the Master so gently said ‘Child you must wait!’
Wait? You say, wait! My indignant reply.
Lord I need answers and I need to know why!
Is your hand shortened? Or have you not heard?
By faith I have asked, am claiming your Word.
My future and all to which I can relate.
Hangs in the balance and You tell me to wait?
Im needing a yes, a go ahead sign,
Or even a no to which I can resign.
And Lord, You promised that if we believe
We need but to ask and we shall receive.
And Lord I’ve been asking and this is my cry;
I’m weary of asking! I need a reply!
Then quietly, softly I learned of my fate.
As my Master replied once again. You must wait.
So I slumped in my chair defeated and taut
And grumbled to God, so I’m waiting..for what?
He seemed to kneel and His eyes wept with mine,
And He tenderly said I could give you a sign.
I could shake the heavens and darken the sun.
I could raise the dead and cause mountains to run.
All you seek I could give and pleased you would be.
You would have what you want..but you wouldn’t know Me.
You would not know the depths of my love for each saint;
You would not know the power I give to the faint;
You would learn to see through the clouds of despair;
You would not learn to trust just knowing I am there;
You would not know the joy of resting in Me
When darkness and silence were all you could see.
You would never experience that fullness of love.
As the peace of My Spirit depends like a dove;
You would not know the depth of the beat of my heart.
The glow of my comfort late into the night.
The faith that I give when you walk without sight.
The depth that is beyond getting just what you asked
Of an infinitive God who makes what you have last.
So be silent my child and in time you will see
That the greatest of gifts is to get to know Me.
And though often my answers seem terribly late,
My wisest of answers is still but to wait.
- author unknown.
