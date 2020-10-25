Reprint 4/5/17
In conversation with my cousin the other day she said, “I know you like Donald Trump…” Le me say here, I neither like nor do I dislike the President. (But I AM weary of all the criticizing and nit-picking)
What is motivating all the dissension? Have people really stopped to think? Is it fear? Is it inordinate loyalty to their opinion? (I’ll probably get some people riled up over that question.) Or is it that they’re influenced by the prevalent unrest that seems to be worldwide? Why worry? As for me, I choose to rest in Jesus’ words. In the book of Matthew, chapter 6, verse 34 in the Weymouth translation, it says, “Do not be over-anxious, therefore, about tomorrow, for tomorrow will bring its own cares. Enough for each day are its own troubles”. (Do not even begin to be anxious.) And in Philippians 4, the Message Bible, we read, “Don’t fret or worry. Instead of worrying, pray… It’s wonderful what happens when Christ displaces worry at the center of your life… fill your minds with the meditating on things true, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious--- the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly, things to praise, not things to curse. Verse 19, God will take care of everything you need, his generosity exceeding even yours in the glory that pours from Jesus.”
One last thought; I Timothy 2:2 says, “Pray. Pray especially for rulers and their governments to rule well, so we can be quietly about our business of living simply, in humble contemplation. (Keeping in mind your specific prayer for those in authority to make wise decisions, to rule well, so that things can go well for us. I want things to go well for me, mine, yours, for all of us. But all the grumbling, criticizing, and nit-picking, nor worry will change anything! These thoughts in parenthesis are mine.)
Oh, one last verse. V.8 Since prayer is at the bottom of all this, what I want mostly is for men to pray--- not shaking angry fists at enemies but raising holy hands to God. And I want women to get in there with men in humility before God…
Well, that is my thought for today. Till next time---
