Do you need an encouraging word? I get tired of all the annoying, disrespectful, deceitful news from all the tv, Facebook, Youtube, Fox News and so on.
Oh well, as the book go Ecclesiastes says “what has been will be, and what is, has been.” But forget all that and be encouraged and comforted by a Psalm in the Living Bible paraphrased as follows. Psalm 46 “God is our refuge and strength, a tested help in times of trouble.
And so we need not fear even if the world blows up and the mountains crumble into the sea. Let the oceans roar and foam; let the mountains tremble!” There is a river of joy flowing through the city of our God- the sacred home of the God above all gods. God Himself is living in that city; therefore it stands unmoved despite the turmoil everywhere.
He will not delay His help. The nations rant and rave in anger- but when God speaks, the earth melts into submission and kingdoms totter in ruin. The commander of the armies of heaven is here among us. He, the God of Jacob, has came to rescue us.
Come see the glorious things our God does, how He beings ruin upon the world and causes wars to end throughout the earth, breaking and burning every weapon. “Stand silent! Know that I am God! I will be honored by every nation in the world!” The Commander of the heavenly armies is here among us! He, the God of Jacob, has came to rescue us!”
