Recently I’ve been reading in Psalms and as I was reading Psalm 11-12, I was reminded of a verse in Ecclesiastes 1:9 that says(Living Bible Paraphrased) “History merely repeats itself. Nothing is truly new; it has been done or said before.” Mankind’s heart or actions see to repeat itself. So I found Psalm 11-12 interesting in that they seem so similar to today’s world. Let me share these with you. Psalm 11, how dare you tell me, flee (like a bird) to the mountains for safety. When I am trusting in the Lord! For the wicked have strung their bows, drawn their arrows tight against the bowstrings and aimed from ambush at the people of God.
“Law and order have collapsed”, we are told. “What can the righteous do but flee? But the Lord is still in His Holy Temple; He still rules from heaven. He closely watches everything that happens here on earth. He puts the righteous and the wicked to the test; He hates those loving violence. He will rain down fire and brimstone on the wicked and scorch them with burning wind. For God is good and He loves goodness; the godly shall see His face (or His face shines down in mercy and joy upon the good.)
Now chapter 12. LORD! HELP! Godly men are fast disappearing. Where in all the world can dependable men be found? Everyone decides and flatters and lies. Theres no sincerity left. But the Lord will not deal gently with people who act like that; He will destroy those proud liars who say “we will lie to our hearts content. Our lips are own; who can stop us?” The Lord replies “I will arise and defend the oppressed, poor needy. I will rescue them as they have longed for Me to do. The Lord’s promise is sure. He speaks no careless word; all He says is purest truth like silver seven times refined. O Lord we know that You will forever preserve Your own from the reach of evil men, although they prowl on every side and vileness is praised throughout the land. What do you think? Sound familiar?
