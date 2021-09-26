Do you ever just sit and ponder about something? (And ponder is not necessarily a mountain wood, it means “to think and or consider”) I have been thinking lately about how nearly every part of the human body is mentioned in the Bible. For instance, the head, neck, mind, eyes, ears, mouth, tongue and even the thigh, etc. So I began to look up some of the scriptures that pertain to the head, mind, eyes, ears, mouth and tongue. I hope I can do this without getting too lengthy.
The head and neck, Proverbs 1:18-9, “My so, hear the instruction of your father and do not forsake the law of your mother; for they will be a graceful ornament on your head and chains about your neck.”
The mind, Isaiah 26:3, “You will keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on You, because he trust in You.” And Matthew 22:37, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind.”
The eyes, Proverbs 15:3, “The eyes of the Lord are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good.”
The ears, Mark 4:1-12, “And he said to them, “to you it has been given to know the mystery (or secret hidden truths) of the kingdom of God; but to those outside, all things come in parables, so that seeing they may see and not perceive, and hearing they may hear and not understand; lest they should turn and their sins be forgiven then.”
The mouth, Colossians 3:17, “And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the Name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.” And Matthew 4:4 “But he answered and said, “It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.”
The tongue, Proverbs 10:20 and 18:21, “The tongue of the righteous is choice silver; the heart of the wicked is worth little.” And 18:21, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue and those who love it will eat it’s fruit”. I don’t think I need to make any comments for the Bible says His Word will not return to Him void.
