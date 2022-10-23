In the book of Ecclesiastes there is an interesting verse in the closing chapter. This particular version is taken from The Living Bible paraphrased., chapter 12, verses 13-14. “Here is my final conclusion; fear God and obey His commandments, for this is the entire duty of man. For God will judge us for everything we do, including every hidden thing, good or bad.”
I know I have mentioned this sometime before but there was a little song I remember that says, “be careful little eyes what you see, for the Father up above is looking down in love so be careful little eyes what you see. Then the song goes on to mention, hands what you do, feet where you go, words that you say, ears what you hear.” Such a good reminder. Along with these verses I am reminded of some what identical verses from Proverbs and Colossians. the Bible mentions somewhere something about people who only want to hear words that tickle the ears, meaning only hearing what they want to hear.
In the KJV Proverbs 3:5-6 reads thus, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.” Did you notice the positivity of the words trust in, lean not, and in all thine ways? And what about Colossians 3:17 in the KJV? “And whatsoever ye do, in word or deed, do all in the Name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and to the Father by Him.” Have you ever stopped to think about what you say or do? Can you do so in Jesus’ name? How thankful are you? For every good gift or thing you enjoy comes from the Father’s hand. Enough said?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.