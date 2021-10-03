One of the most common arguments for studying history was made by George Santayna who said, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it”, meaning that people who do not learn from the mistakes of the past are going to make the same mistakes. (Lord help us!) It seems that mankind doesn’t learn too well. In the book of Ecclesiastes chapter 1, verse 9, the Message Translation says this. “What was, will be again, what happened, will happen again. Theres nothing new on this earth.” (Sounds pretty pessimistic) And reading from the book of Isaiah we read in chapter one, when Isaiah was prophesying to Judah and Jerusalem, verse 3, “The ox knows his owner, and the ass his master’s crib; but Israel doth not know, my people doth not consider.”
Human beings are worse than dumb animals in comparison. Ignorance was willful on Israel’s part and it became the root of all their problems. WHY does mankind willfully destroy themselves and endure the consequences of sin when they could have the riches of God’s grace? Verse 5, “Why should ye be stricken anymore?” It seems some people just don’t think! There is a consequence to EVERY action. Isaiah prophesied to Jerusalem, “They’ve made their bed; now they’ll sleep in it and to the wicked he said, “Doom to the wicked! Disaster! Everything they did will be done to them.” Sound familiar?
In Galatians 6:7 we are told “Be not deceived: God is not mocked; for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” In Deuteronomy 10:12-13 it says, “And now Israel, what doth the Lord thy God require of but to fear the Lord thy God, to walk in His ways, and to love Him and to serve the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul, to keep the commandments of the Lord and His statues, which I command thee this day for thy good?
Again, this reminds me of the New Testament where the Pharisees came to Jesus, tempting Him and saying, v.36, “Master, which is the great commandment in the law? (Note here that the scribes had divided the law into 248 affirmative ones to correspond with the number of the members of the body, 365 negative ones to correspond with the days of the year, making 613 commandments, the number of letters in the 10 commandments, they considered some great and some small) v.37, “Jesus said unto him the Pharisee, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” Leviticus 19:186 says….”but thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself: I am the Lord.” Romans 13:10 says this, “Love worth no ill to his neighbor; therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.” Needless to say, I could go on and on but hopefully this is thought provoking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.