Normally, I study scripture from the Amplified Bible but recently I began adding the Living Bible paraphrased. I received this Bible 45+ years ago and have begun reading two chapters a day to a friend who is no longer able to see to read. It has been interesting to see and read scripture that I highlighted or underlined all these years ago.
I taught Sunday School for 27 years in the former church I used to attend and have forgotten how many years in the present church I go to. It isn’t like I haven’t studied the Word i.e. the Bible but have found it refreshing to re-read and grateful to be reminded of things I read long ago.
For instance, John 3:14-17. “And Moses in the wilderness lifted up the bronze image of a serpent on a pole, even so I must be lifted up on a pole, so that anyone who believes in Me will have eternal life. V.16 For God loved the world so much that He gave His only Son so that anyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. God did not send His son into the world to condemn it, but to save it. There is no eternal doom awaiting those who trust Him to save them.” John 3:36 “And all who trust Him- God’s Son- to save them have eternal life; those who don’t believe and obey Him shall never see Heaven but the wrath of God remains upon them.” John 12:47-49 “If anyone hears me and doesn’t obey me, I am not his judge - for I have come to save the world and not judge it. But all who reject me and my message will be judged at the Day of Judgement by the truths I have spoken. For these are not my own ideas but I have told you what the Father said to tell you.
And I know His instructions lead to eternal life; so whatever He tells me to say, I say!” John 13-34-35 “And so I am giving a new commandment to you now- love each other just as much as I love you. Your strong love for each other will prove to the world that you are my disciple.” In chapter 17:13-20 Jesus was praying to the Father saying ‘keep them safe from Satan’s power..make them pure and holy through teaching them Your words of truth. V.19 and I consecrate myself to meet their need for growth in holiness and truth. And he also prayed for future believers, you and I.”
So refreshing and encouraging to re-read these things again. So much more I could write, but maybe these will be impactful in your life as you think about these verses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.