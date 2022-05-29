Reprint: I like comparing scripture in different translations. As I was reading yesterday, I found the fooling in the Message Bible that I thought was so very good. Let me preface first with the 1st verse of Psalm 15 in the NKJV. “Lord who may abide in Your tabernacle and who may dwell in your holy hill?”. Meaning; the tabernacle and the holy hill referring to the resting place of the Ark of the Covenant where the presence of God was and where worshippers assembled. In the New Testament in the book of Corinthians, the apostle Paul said “knowing ye not that ye are the temple of God?”
So here goes. Beginning with Psalm 15:2. “Walk straight, act right, tell the truth.” Don’t hurt your friend, don’t blame your neighbor; despise the despicable.” Keep your word even when it costs you, make an honest living, never take a bribe.” You’ll never get blacklisted if you live like this.” Pretty good teaching I would say.
