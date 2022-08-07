I hope you who are reading these articles are enjoying these “gems” from the Living Bible Translation as much as I have and am still reading from the New Testament. I am now reading and re-reading I Peter.
Peter is writing to the Jewish Christians who were scattered into other cities and or countries, because of persecution; but the written Word is meant for all who believe in Christ Jesus. He begins by saying, “Dear Friends, God the Father chose you long ago and knew you would become his children. And the Holy Spirit has been at work in your hearts, cleansing you with the blood of Jesus Christ and making you to please him. May God bless you richly and grant you increasing freedom from all anxiety and fear.
All honor to God, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ; for it is his boundless mercy that has given us the privilege of being born again, so that we are now members of God’s own family. Now we live in the hope of eternal life because Christ rose again from the dead. And God has reserved for his children the priceless gift of eternal life it is kept in heaven for you, pure and undefiled, beyond the reach of change and decay. And God, in his mighty power, will make sure that you get there safely to receive it, because you are trusting him. IT will be yours in that coming last day for all to see. So be truly glad! There is wonderful joy ahead, even though the going is rough for a while down here.”
These trials are only to test your faith, to see whether - or not - it is strong and pure…..
Verse 15 says, “It is God’s will that your good lives should silence those who foolishly condemn the Gospel without knowing what it can do for them, having never experienced its power.”
Verse 12, chapter 3 says, “For the Lord is watching his children, listening to their prayers; but the Lord’s face is hard against those who do evil.”
Verse 7, chapter 5 says, “Let him have all your worries and cares, for he is always thinking about you and watching everything that concerns you.”
Don’t you think these “gems” are super good news? I love it! Just think, He care about you!
