A Different View

In seems in today’s world, you aren’t allowed to express or have a different opinion than what appears to be the opinions of the majority. For instance, some years ago I wrote about what was known as the ‘bathroom bill’ that was trying to be passed and was where a boy who claimed to be a girl was allowed to use the girl’s bathroom and shower rooms in schools and sports and vice vera. And I said I had some concern about the civil rights being eroded for women and girls. Well both have happened but the point I wanted to make was not liked by someone and I was really raked over the coals for saying so. But I did and I still say IT IS WRONG! GET IT? IT’S WRONG!
Now to another of my opinions. The whole world is paralyzed with fear! The gullible listen to those lying politically and on tv. The world is in a mess! So what are the sane and sensible to do? Well for one, there is a way to cope with turmoil. Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ and put your trust in Him and yes, it’s true that those who decide to please Christ Jesus by living godly lives will suffer at the hands of those who hate Him. (II Timothy 3:12 Living Bible Paraphrased) In other words, if you are a believer in Christ, you will suffer persecution!
But we have this promise in II Thessalonians 3:3 “Yet the Lord is faithful and He will strengthen you and set you on a firm foundation and guard you from the evil one.” 3:16 “Now may the Lord of peace Himself grant you His peace, the peace of His Kingdom at all times and in all ways under all circumstances and conditions, whatever comes. The Lord be with you all.” (The Amplified Bible)
