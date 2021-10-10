I think most people are familiar with John 3:16-17 in the KJV of the Bible, but let me here, quote it from the Passion Translation. “For this is how much God loved the world - He gave His one and only, unique Son as a gift. So now everyone who believes in Him, will never perish but experience everlasting life. V.17, God did not send His Son into the world to judge and condemn the world, but to be it’s Savior and rescue it!”
It is obvious there needs to be a lot of ‘saving’ and rescuing, examples follow. There is a verse in II Timothy, 3rd chapter, that may not be easily understood, needing some ‘looking into’, which I did. V.3, NJKV, “having a form of godliness but denying it’s power. And from such people turn away.” Let’s define some of these words. Form, meaning having the appearance of. Denying, meaning to repudiate, to renounce, to be against. What are they denying?
V. 16? “Every scripture has been written by the Holy Spirit, the breath of God. It will empower you by it’s instruction and correction and lead you deeper into the path of godliness.” Verse 1 in chapter 3 tells us we need to be away that in the final days, the culture of society will become extremely fierce and difficult for the people of God. People will be self centered, lovers of themselves, obsessed with money, boasters of great things as they strut around in their arrogant pride and mock all that is right, ungrateful and ungodly, addicted to hateful and malicious slander, slaves to their desires, they will be ferocious, belligerent haters of what is good and right, treacherous, bigoted, wrapped in conceit…..they may pretend to have a respect for God, but really want nothing to do with His powers.
STAY AWAY from people like this, standing against the truth of God. There is a verse in chapter 3 in Colossians that says, “who you really are will be revealed”. Titus 1:16 says ‘they profess to know God, but in works they deny Him, being abominable, disobedient and disqualified for every good work. Then in I Timothy 6:5 we are told that, “constant friction of men of corrupt minds and destitute of the truth, who suppose that godliness is a means of gain, from such withdraw yourself.”
Oh my! So in conclusion, we read in Psalm 27:13-14, “I would have lost heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. V.14, Wait (wait in faith) on the Lord; be of good courage; and He shall strengthen your heart; wait, I say, on the Lord!
