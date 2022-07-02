At the risk of you, Dear Reader, thinking I have ‘gone off the rails’, I am going to share something with you that I haven’t shared with very many people, maybe 4 or 5. First I want to give the definition of Phenomenon- sometimes denotes a remarkable or unusual appearance; in a general sense, an appearance; anything visible. So let me say first of all I am a ‘who, what, where, when and why’ questioner. So let me tell you the curious thing that happened 5 or 6 years ago. I was studying the book of Philippians in the New Testament, on each of the pages there appeared to be a good glitter. I was a bit skeptical and looked all through the Bible but it was NO where else to be found. I tried wiping it off bit it wouldn’t come off. Why? I don’t know! Where did it come from? I don’t know! What was it there for? I don’t know! Who did it? I don’t know!
So I continued my study and decided to show it to my best friend, it had been there for 4 or 5 days but when I called her to tell about it, and to show her, it disappeared. Why? I don’t know. So let me share a nugget of great importance I have learned from Philippians. This is taken from the J.B. Phillips Living Bible paraphrased. Read it in any translation, it is the same. Chapter 1, verse 6 “And I am sure that God who began the good work within you will keep right on helping you grow in His grace until His task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.” V.9 “..that you will overflow more and more with love for others and at some time keep growing in spiritual knowledge and insight. For I want you to always see clearly the difference between right and wrong and to be inwardly clean, no one being able to criticize you from now until our Lord returns.” Ch.2 V.13 “For God is at work within you, helping you want to obey Him and then helping you do what He wants.” V.14 “In everything you do, stay away from complaining and arguing.” Ch. 5 V. 9 “God’s way of making us right within Himself depends on faith__counting on Christ alone.”
And these final verses 4-8, V.13, V.19. “always be full of joy in the Lord; I say it again, rejoice! Let everyone see you are unselfish and considerate in all you do. Remember the Lord is coming soon. Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything; tell God your needs and don’t forget to thank Him for His answers. If you do this you will experience God’s peace, which is far more wonderful than the human mind can understand. His peace will keep your thoughts and hearts quiet and at rest as you trust in Christ Jesus.” V.8 Fix your thoughts on what is good and true and right. Think about things that are pure and lovely and dwell on the fine, good things in others. Think about all you can praise God for and be glad about it. V.13 For I can do everything God asks me to with the help of Christ who gives me strength and power. V.19 and it is He who will supply all your needs from His riches in glory, because of what Christ Jesus has done for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.