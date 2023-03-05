There is much to talk about, a lot of things. Have you heard some say the Ark of The Covenant of God is in Ethiopia or perhaps below the Temple Mount in Jerusalem? Well what about these verses in the book of Jeremiah? Chapter 3:16 “I shall not come to mind nor shall they seriously remember it, nor shall they miss r visit it, nor shall it be repaired or made again for instead of the Ark which represented God’s presence,
He will show Himself to be present throughout the city.” Refer to Isaiah 65:17 and Revelation 21:3, “Then I heard a mighty voice from the throne and I perceived its distinct words saying; see! The abode of God is with men and He will live among them and God shall personally be with them and their God.” (Amplified Bible) Now for the scripture from the Living Bible Paraphrased.
II Corinthians 6:16 “For you are God’s temple, the home of the Living God, and God has said of you “I will live in them and walk among them and I will be their God and they shall be My people.” Now to chapter 5:17-19 in II Cor. “When someone becomes a christian, he becomes a brand new person inside. He is not the same anymore. A new life has begun. All these new things are from God who brought us back to Himself through what Christ Jesus did. And God has given us the privilege of urging everyone to come into His favor and be reconciled to Him.
For God was in Christ, restoring the world to Himself, no longer counting men’s sins against them but blotting them out. This is the wonderful message He has given to tell others. V.21 For God took the sinless Christ and poured into Him our sins.
Then in exchange, He poured God’s goodness into us.!” Chapter 7:1, “Having such great promises as these, dear friends, let us turn away from everything wrong, whether of body or spirit and purify ourselves living in the wholesome fear of God, giving ourselves to Him alone.”
