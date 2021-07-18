There is a verse in Romans 8:28 that is familiar to many Christians but may be a bit puzzling, maybe? I have here before me, eight translations and/or paraphrases and each says basically the same thing. I’ll start with King James since so many like it best. But the point I want to emphasize is obvious in all eight books.
Romans 8:28 KJV: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
Romans 8:28 The Interlinear Bible, Hebrew, Greek and English: “We we know and that to the (ones) loving God all things work together for good, to those according to purposes called being.”
Rom. 8:28 Passion Translation: “So we are convinced that every detail of our life is continually woven together to fit God’s perfect plan of bringing God into our lives, for we are His lovers who have been called to fulfill His designed purpose.”
Rom. 8:28 Wvest New Testament An Expanded Translation: “And we know with an absolute knowledge for those who are loving God, all things are working together resulting in good for those who are divinely summoned ones according to His purpose.”
Rom. 8:28 Young’s Literal Translation of the Holy Bible: “And we have known that to these loving God all things do work together for good to those who are called according to purpose.”
Rom. 8:28 The Message Bible: “That’s why we can be sure that every detail of our lives of love for God is worked into something good.”
Rom. 8:28 New King James Version: “And we know that all things work together for good to those who are called according to HIS PURPOSE.”
Well you probably have a lot of questions. “What about?” “Why did?” etc. remember, we compare scripture with scripture. But let me finish with some verses following verse 28 in the Living Bible Paraphrased.
V. 29: “For from the very beginning God decided that those who came to Him- and all along He knew who would- should become like His Son, so that this Son would be the first, with many brothers. And having chosen us, He called us to come to Him and when we came, He declared us “not guilty”, filled us with Christ’s goodness, gave us right standing with Himself and promised us His glory.
(Let me skip to V.35) Who then can ever keep Christ’s love from us? When we trouble or calamity, when we are hunted down or destroyed, is it because He doesn’t love us anymore? And if we’re hungry, penniless or in danger or threatened with death, has God deserted us? No, for the scripture tells us for His sake, we must be ready to face death at every moment of the day-
V.38…nothing can ever separate us from His love. Death can’t and life can’t…the powers of hell cannot keep God’s love away…our fears for today, our worries of tomorrow, nothing will ever be able to separate us from the love of God demonstrated by our Lord Jesus Christ when He died for us!”
While all things are working God’s care, His “watching” over us is working on behalf of them who love God and walk obediently according to His purpose!
