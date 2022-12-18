Let me begin by quoting a verse from Proverbs3:5-6. I’m going to quote from the KJV, The Living Bible paraphrased, The Message Bible and Young’s Literal Translation. Why, you might ask; just to see the comparisons. Let me begin with the KJV. Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all ways, acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.”
Young’s Literal Translation, “Trust unto Jehovah with all thy heart and unto thine own understanding lean not. In all thy ways know thou Him and He doth make straight thy paths.”
And the Living Bible reads “If you want favor with both God and man, and a reputation for good judgment and common sense, then trust the Lord completely; don’t ever trust yourself. In everything you do, put God first and He will direct you and crown your efforts with success.”
Now the Message Bible, “Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don’t try to figure out everything on your own. Listen for God’s voice in everything you do, everywhere you go, He’s the one who will keep you on track.” And now the last one, Passion Translation, “Trust in the Lord completely and do not rely on your own opinions. With all your heart rely on Him to guide you and He will lead you in every decision you make. Become intimate with Him in whatever you do and He will lead you wherever you go. Don’t think for a moment that you know it all, for wisdom comes when you adore Him with undivided devotion and avoid everything that is wrong.” Pretty clear, don’t you think? But I want to close with a scripture from the book of Colossians 3:17, KJV “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the Name of the Lord Jesus giving thanks to God and the Father by Him.” The Living Bible reads “and whatever you do or say, come with Him into the presence of God the Father to give Him your thanks.
And if all these words don’t make an impression, here’s a final word. Colossians 3:25 Living bible, “And if you don’t do your best for Him, He will pay you in a way you won’t like- for He has no special favorites who can get away with shirking.” (Uh-oh, remember the bracelets some used to wear? WWJD, what would Jesus do?) Enough said.
