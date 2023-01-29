Reprint
In the Book of Luke Ch. 8 Vs. 17-18 are two interesting verses. V17: For there is nothing hidden that shall not be disclosed, nor anything secret that shall not be known and come out in to the open. Whoa, has that ever proven true lately. And V18 says: Be careful therefore how you listen for to him who has spiritual knowledge will more be given and from him who does not have spiritual knowledge even what he thinks and guesses and supposes that he has will be taken away. (Amp Bible)
That is not what I want to write about though. In that same chapter we read that Jesus and the disciples got into a boat and as they were sailing a storm swept down on them and the disciples were terrified but Jesus said unto them “why are you so fearful? Where is your faith, your trust and confidence in me?
After He calmed the waves they came to the country of the Gerasenes which is opposite the Sea Of Galilee. There He met a man who was possessed by demons. He wore no clothes and lived in the tombs. No one could control or chain him up for he would break his bonds and the demons would drive him out into the wilderness. Bare with me I will get to the gist of this story. Jesus asked him his name to which he replied Legin. Technically an army unit of 6000 with 6000 support troops. The demons begged Jesus not to command them to depart into the abyss. (Defined as the deep place/underworld, unfathomable depth, bottomless).
They wanted to live in a warm body thus asking to be allowed to enter into the large herd of pigs- swine feeding on the hillside. Jesus allowed them to do so and they rushed down the hillside over a steep cliff into a lake and drowned. Can you imagine the squelch of those pigs as they were possessed buy 12,000 demons?
What had that man done or what had allowed his mind or thoughts be filled with? How had he allowed his heart to become so corrupt as to allow him to be possessed? How, when, why, and where? In the Book of Genesis we read that Eve listened to the deceptive lie of the devil and disobeyed God’s instruction. But she, as well as WE are all given freedom of choice and the devil walks about seeking whom he may devour. He is a thief, a liar and desires to kill us. He is more subtle than all beasts of the field as Genesis says.
So I have said all there is to say. A little song I learned as a child says “be careful little eyes what you see, for the Father up above is looking down in love, so be careful little eyes what you see”. The song goes on with little ears, mouth, hands and feet. Be careful to keep a clean mind and a pure heart. “For out of the heart comes the issues of life” Jesus said so.
