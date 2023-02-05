Have you ever looked up the word truth in the dictionary? It is quite wordy. To simplify, it means ‘corresponding to face’. The definition in Strong’s Concordance is ‘faithfulness, reliability, trustworthiness, truth, to what conforms to reality in contest to what is false.’ Why do I ask? In my opinion, theres a lot of un truth being promoted as truth. Some people have no problem telling lies. Let me quote something Thomas Jefferson said; “almighty God has created the mind free”, that this freedom of the mind equips and therefore obliges us to seek the truth that we should be guided by- that all nobility, all that is worth while in life, depends on finding this truth and living by it, and failing to seek it with all our heart, mind and soul is to let our lives slip through our fingers like water. To ignore truth, when we know better will be sure to bring circumstances that are unpleasant or to put it simply; its wrong! And in today’s world, it seems some delight in twisting the truth, making a lie appear to be true.
In I Timothy 1:6-11, The Apostle Paul is telling Timothy to try to stop the men who are teaching wrong doctrine, myths, fables, finding favor with an endless chain of angels leading up to God- wild idea. But these teachers missed the whole idea “that all christians (should) be filled with love that comes from a pure heart and their minds be clean and their faith strong.” They want to become teachers of the law of Moses and they haven’t the slightest idea what those laws really show us. Those laws are good when used as God intended but they were not made for us, whom God has saved; they are for sinners who hate God, have rebellious hearts and curse, swear, attack their mothers and fathers and murder. Yes, these laws are made to identify as sinners all who are immoral and impure; homosexual, kidnappers, liars and all others who do things that contradict the glorious Good News of our blessed God. Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.. so that we too can have everlasting life. Glory and honor to God forever and ever. He is King of the ages, the unseen one who never dies, He alone is God and full of wisdom. Amen!
In II Thessalonians 1:8, it says He will bring judgement on those who do not wish to know God and refuse to accept His plan to save them through our Lord Jesus Christ. So to sum up, there are those who refuse to believe and know the truth. The truth which is Christ Jesus and He will set you free. Note- all scripture from the Living Bible paraphrased.
Commented
