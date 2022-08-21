REPRINT
I have been reading over and over Psalm 139 and in doing so I have wondered how many people knows what it tells us about God. For instance, verse 2, “You know when I sit or stand. When far away You know my every thought.” I like the ways its said in the Amp. Bible. It says it this way, “For there is not a word in my tongue still unuttered, but behold, O Lord, You know it altogether.” Wow! You might say “how so?”
Well, let me give you some definitions for a few words. 1. Omnipotent meaning, almighty power; power unlimited or infinite power. A word in strictness applicable only to God. The works of creation demonstrate the omnipotence of God. 2. Omnipresence meaning, presence in every place at the same time; omnipresence is an attribute peculiar to God. 3. Omniscient, meaning having universal knowledge or knowledge of all things; all seeing; infinitely knowing. Omniscience is an attribute peculiar to God. 4. Ubiquity, one that exists everywhere or in all places. The ubiquity of God is not disputed by those who admit His existence. Big words with awesome meanings. And so I will go on with Psalm 139, V.3, You chart the path ahea of me....every moment, You know where I am. You know what I am going to say before I even say it. V.6 This is too glorious, too wonderful to believe! V.7 I can NEVER be lost to Your Spirit! I can NEVER get away from my God! (And on and on amazing words are recorded) V.13 You made all the delicate, inner parts of my body, and knit them together in my mother’s womb...it is amazing to think about...V.15 You were there while I was being formed in utter seclusion! You saw me before i was born and scheduled each day of my life before I began to breathe. (Note: He has a plan for you and me) Every day was
recorded in Your book!
V. 17-18, How precious it is, Lord, to realize that You are thinking about me constantly! I can’t even
count how many times a day Your thoughts turn towards me. And when I waken in the morning, You are
still thinking of me! And the Psalm is finished with these last two verses, 23 and 24. “Search me, o God,
and know my heart; test my thoughts. Point out anything You find in me that makes You sad, and lead
me along the path of everlasting life.” This scripture is taken from the J.B. Phillips, The Living Bible
Paraphrased. This whole Psalm literally says, “How precious are Your thoughts to me”.
