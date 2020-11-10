This article me be short or it may be not. I think everyone knows that God gave mankind a free will, we have the privilege of making choices. What some forget is that there is a consequence to EVERY choice. I won’t go into a list of the results since there are a multitude of things, thoughts and actions. Ever hear the saying “what goes around, comes around”? Or as the scripture says, “we reap what we sow.” What about the old saying “your chickens will come home to roost”? In the book of Ezekiel it talks about a rebellious people, chapter 9 verse 9, God said, “the iniquity and guilt of the house of Israel and Judah are exceedingly great; the land is full of blood and the city full of injustice and perverseness; for they say, the Lord has forsaken the land; the Lord does not see what we are doing.
Verse 10, God says, and as for Me, My eye will not spare, neither will have pity, but I will recompense their wicked doings upon their own heads. (Hmmm, sound familiar?) in Psalm 7:14-16 we read, “look how the wicked conceive their evil schemes. They go into labor with their lies and give birth to trouble. They dig a pit for others to fall into, not knowing that they will be the very ones who fall into their own pit of failure. For you, God, will see to it that every pit digger who works to trap and harm others will be trapped and harmed by his own treachery.” Interesting! Then in Proverbs 26:27 it says, “go ahead, set a trap for others- and then watch as it snaps back on you! Start a landslide and you’ll be the one who gets crushed.” (Passion Translation Bible) So, do you think these verses are relevant for today?
