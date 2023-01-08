Again, I am quoting from The Living Bible paraphrased. I might skip around a bit from book to book using quotes that I think are relevant and to the point of what direction my thoughts are.
First is Ephesians 1:6-8, “Now all praise to God for His wonderful kindness to us and His favor that He has poured out on us, because we belong to His dearly loved Son. So overflowing is His kindness towards us that He took away all our sins through the blood of His Son by whom we are saved, and He has showered down upon us, the richness of His grace- for how well He understands us and knows what is best for us at all times.
V.11 “More over because of what Christ has done, we have become gifts to God that He delights in.” V.19 “I pray that you will begin to understand how incredibly great His power is to help those who believe Him.”
Now to Philippians 1:6, “And I am sure that God who began the good work within you will keep right on helping you grow in His grace until His task within you is finally finished on that day when Jesus Christ returns.” Amen, amen!
