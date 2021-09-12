I think we can all agree that the whole world is a mess! In John 16:33 NKJV, we read “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” What did He mean “I have overcome the world”? Simply that Jesus has taken away the power this world has to defeat us and have overcame or conquered it for us. Praise His Name!
Reminds me of one of the Psalms that says “what a mighty God we serve”. Romans 4:25 through 5:1-2 reads thus, “Jesus was handed over to be crucified for the forgiveness of our sins and was raised back to life to prove that He had made us right with God. Our faith in Jesus transfers God’s righteousness to us and He now declares us flawless in His eyes.
This means we can now enjoy true and lasting peace with God all because of what our Lord Jesus the Anointed One has done for us. Our faith guarantees us permanent access to this marvelous kindness that has given us a perfect relationship with God.
V.6 For when the time was right, the Anointed One came and died to demonstrate His love for us sinners who were entirely helpless, weak and powerless to save themselves.
V.8 But Christ proved God’s passionate love for us by dying in our place while we were still lost and ungodly!
V.9 And there is still much more to say of His unfailing love for us! For through the blood of Jesus we have heard the powerful declaration, “You are now righteous in My sight.” And because of the sacrifice of Jesus you will never experience the wrath of God. (Passion Translation)
So this truth leads me to share a portion of scripture from Psalms 46:1-3. “God, You’re such a safe and powerful place to find refuge! You’re a proven help in time of trouble- more than enough and always available whenever I need You. So we will never fear if every structure of support (or earth itself) were to crumble away. We will not fear even when the earth quakes and shakes, moving mountains and casting them to sea. For the raging roar of stormy winds and crashing waves cannot erode our faith in You.” Amen!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.