A Different View

Did you know this was in the Bible? Psalm 50:15-23, the Amplified Bible. And call on Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you and you shall honor and glorify Me. But to the wicked, god says; What right have you to recite My statues or the My covenant or pledge on your lips, seeing the you hate instruction and correction and cast My words behind you discarding them? When you see a thief, you associate with him, and you have taken part with adultery. You give your mouth to evil and your tongue frames deceit. You sit and speak against your brothers; you slander your own mother’s son. These things you have done and I kept silent; you thought I was entirely like you. But now I will reprove you and out the charge in order before your eyes.
Now consider this, you who forget God, lest I tear you in pieces and there be none to deliver. He who brings an offering of praise and thanksgiving honors and glorifies Me; and he who orders his way aright who prepares the way that I may show him, to him I will demonstrate the salvation of God. Verse 15 in the Passion Trans. Says; Honor Me by trusting in Me in your day of trouble. Cry aloud (call) to Me, and I will be there to rescue you. Interesting word, call. Meditate on that.
