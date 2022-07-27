Today, I am quoting again from the Living Bible paraphrased. The Apostle Paul is in prison for preaching the gospel, so he is writing to the faithful Christian Brothers – God’s people – in the City of Colossae. So, Paul is telling the following: “We have kept on praying and asking God to help you understand what he wants you to do; asking him to make you wise about spiritual things; and asking that the way we live will always please the Lord and honor him, so that you will always be doing good, kind things for others, while all the time you are learning to know God better and better.”……praying too, that you will be filled with is mighty glorious strength so that you can keep going no matter what happens – always full of the joy of the Lord.”
By the way, you can pray that for me too! – “that you fully believe the Truth,….convinced of the Good News that Jesus died for you and never shifting from trusting him to save you”……”that Christ in your hearts is your only hope of glory.”
And now, just as you trusted Christ to save you, trust Him, too, for each day’s problems; live in vital union with him – v.10 so you have everything you need when you have Christ.
Chapter 3, “Since you have been chosen by God who has given you this new kind of life, and because of his great love and concern for you, you should practice tenderhearted mercy and kindness to others. Verse 13, Be gentle and ready to forgive; never hold grudges. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others. Verse 17, And whatsoever you do and say, let it be as a representative of the Lord Jesus, and come with him into the presence of God the Father to give him your thanks. Verse 12, …. earnestly pray asking God to make you strong and perfect and to help you to know his will in everything you do.
And you can pray THAT for me too! I believe it says somewhere else in the Scripture too, that we are to ‘pray ye on for another.’
Such good Word! These words are from the Book of Colossians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.