A Different View

Are you troubled by the things that are happening here in our beloved America? And of course not only here but all over the world! I am appalled by so much hatred AND by some of the, excuse me, stupid things some want society to do. Such as, a mother who breast feeds her child, we are told to say “chest feeding”. Whaat? How stupid is that?! Give me a break! Oh well, let me get on with this article. Maybe the following will hopefully wake up some people. But probably the ones who need to hear it, will never read it.
Psalms 7:9-17 is very interesting. It goes as follows and is from the Amplified Bible. “Oh, let the wickedness of the wicked come to an end. But establish the uncompromisingly righteous, those upright and in harmony with You; for You, who try the hearts and emotions and thinking powers, are righteous God. (Rev.2:23) My defense and shield depend on God, who saves the upright in heart. God is a righteous judge; yes a God who is indigent every day.”
“If a man does not turn and repent, God will whet His sword; He has strung and bent His Huge bow and made it ready by treading it with His foot. He has also prepared for him deadly weapons; He makes His arrows fiery shafts. Behold, the wicked man conceives iniquity and is pregnant with mischief and gives birth to lies. He made a pit and hollowed it out and has fallen into the hole which he made before the trap was completed. His mischief shall fall back in return upon his own head and his violence come down with the loose dirt on his own scalp. V.17 “I will give to the Lord the thanks due to His righteous and justice and I will sing praise to the name of the Lord Most High.”
And along with verse 17, I wanted to include some scriptures of encouragement verse 11 in chapter 5 of Psalm, we read, “But let all those who take refuge and put their trust in You rejoice; let them ever sing and shout for joy because You make a covering over them and defend them; let those who love Your name be joyful in You and be high in spirits. And in chapter 9:10 we read, “And they who know Your name, who have experience and acquaintances with Your mercy, will lean on and confidently put their trust in You, for You Lord, have not forsaken those who seek, inquire of and for You on the authority of God’s Word and the right of their Necessity.” (See Psalm 42:1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.