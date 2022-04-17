In my opinion, the whole world is in chaos; my opinion and everyone has one. So what is the solution for each one of us, individually? I think most are consumed with fear or a false sense of confidence that everything is ok. There is really only one place to place our confidence whether you believe it or not. In John 11:26 Jesus said, ‘and whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this?” In the previous verse He had just said, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, shall live.” In Proverbs 12:21, the Amplified Bible we read, “No actual evil, misfortune or calamity shall come upon the righteous, but the wicked shall be filled with evil, misfortune and calamity.” Does that bring a question to your mind? Don’t we all have bumps in the road of life? But then where is your perspective on this bump?
Remember what Jesus said in John 26 that “whoever lives and believes in Him shall never die?” Proverbs 12:28 in the Living Bible says, “The path of the godly leads to life so why fear death?” In the Passion Translation we read in I Peter 1:23-25 “For through the eternal and living Word of God, you have been born again. And this seed that He planted within you can never be destroyed but will live and grow inside forever. For: human beings are frail and temporary, like grass and the glory of man fleeting like blossoms of the field. The grass dries and withers and the flowers fall off, but the Word of the Lord endures forever! And this is the Word that was announced to you!” V.25 translation from the ancient Aramaic revealing that Jesus is the Word proclaimed to the world. John 1:1, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.”
John 1:12-13 KJV “but as many as received Him, to him gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name; which was born not of blood nor of the will of man, but of God.” A final word: Proverbs 12:28, Amplified Bible, “Life is in the way of righteousness and in it’s pathway there is no death but immortality.” And Psalm 91:14-16, “Because he has set his love upon Me, I will deliver him; I will set him on high (or I will exalt him) because he has known My name. He shall call upon Me and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life (or length of days) I will satisfy him and show him My salvation.” (And who is His salvation? Jesus!)
